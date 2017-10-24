Introducing The Element, featuring LIVE+. LIVE+ is a melange of essential elements to create the most enjoyable vaping experience. Using melted diamonds, single sourced live resin extract, and cannabis derived terpenes, LIVE+ offers a full spectrum experience with exceptional flavor and lasting effects. Be in your Element. Find your Element. Enjoy your Element.



GG4 is a balanced hybrid strain crossed between Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb and Chocolate Diesel. This strain has an earthy, sour and pine aroma and flavor profile. GG4 offers relaxing, euphoria great for any time of day!

Total Terps: 7.11%

SOC: 92.73%

Total THC: 92.73%



