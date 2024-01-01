Gor!lla Glue is a potent hybrid strain born from the exceptional genetic blend of Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel—a trifecta of cannabis excellence. Renowned for its powerful effects, this strain is best suited for seasoned users seeking a heavy-hitting experience! Beyond its potency, Gor!lla Glue offers a captivating aromatic profile. The strain delivers a delightful fusion of sour and citrus notes, intertwined with a skunky essence. Additionally, you'll encounter hints of diesel and earthy undertones, making for a rich and multi-layered sensory experience.

