Grape Rush | 3.5g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Discover the allure of Grape Rush, an Indica strain born from the captivating blend of Bubblegum and Grape Stomper. This delightful fusion offers candy-like notes with a hint of creamy fruitiness, making it a treat for the senses. With its dominant terpene, Limonene, Grape Rush will energize and uplift you, leaving you alert and ready to tackle anything that comes your way. Experience the exhilarating rush of Grape Rush.

About this strain

Grape Stomper, more commonly known as "Sour Grapes" is a craft hybrid marijuana strain created by Gage Green Seeds. A complex cross between breeder JojoRizo’s Purple Elephant and breeder Elite Seeds’ Chemdawg Sour Diesel, Grape Stomper has quite the pedigree. The effects of this strain are felt most in the head, but a pleasant, tingly body sensation usually appears after a few minutes. As the name suggests, Grape Stomper also features a strong, fruity aroma similar to grape candy. 

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
