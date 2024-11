The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.



Grape Spritz is a premium sativa strain, crafted from the exceptional cross of Spritzer and Grape Gasoline. Ideal for those who seek a harmonious sativa experience, this strain offers a delightful fusion of sweet berry, earthy grape, and a subtle hint of citrus. With Grape Spritz, you'll enjoy a burst of mental clarity and focus, empowering you to tackle any challenge while savoring a relaxing and enjoyable day!



