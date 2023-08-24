Who's the head b*tch in charge? You are! H.B.I.C., a remarkable indica dominant strain, is the result of crossing Gelato with Purple Pop. This strain offers a harmonious blend of earth, spice, and fruit, creating a complex and tantalizing palate experience. Rich in terpenes, including Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Cineole, H.B.I.C. elevates your mood and gently sedates the body, providing a deep sense of tranquility and calmness. Its soothing qualities make it an excellent choice for those in need of a restful night's sleep or unwinding after a long day.

Total Terps: 2.25%

SOC: 36.69%

Total THC: 30.99%

