Who's the head b*tch in charge? You are! H.B.I.C., a remarkable indica dominant strain, is the result of crossing Gelato with Purple Pop. This strain offers a harmonious blend of earth, spice, and fruit, creating a complex and tantalizing palate experience. Rich in terpenes, including Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Cineole, H.B.I.C. elevates your mood and gently sedates the body, providing a deep sense of tranquility and calmness. Its soothing qualities make it an excellent choice for those in need of a restful night's sleep or unwinding after a long day. Total Terps: 2.25% SOC: 36.69% Total THC: 30.99% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.