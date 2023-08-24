H.B.I.C. | 3.5g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
THC —CBD —
Product rating:

About this product

Who's the head b*tch in charge? You are! H.B.I.C., a remarkable indica dominant strain, is the result of crossing Gelato with Purple Pop. This strain offers a harmonious blend of earth, spice, and fruit, creating a complex and tantalizing palate experience. Rich in terpenes, including Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Cineole, H.B.I.C. elevates your mood and gently sedates the body, providing a deep sense of tranquility and calmness. Its soothing qualities make it an excellent choice for those in need of a restful night's sleep or unwinding after a long day.
Total Terps: 2.25%
SOC: 36.69%
Total THC: 30.99%
100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cream of the Crop Gardens
Cream of the Crop Gardens
Shop products
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.