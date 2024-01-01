Spring into adventure, head first, by smoking on our strain, High Dive. This hybrid is the product of crossing Apple Fritter with White Runtz. High Dive emits a sweet, fruity and earthy aroma and flavor profile sure to please your taste buds. The top three terpenes of limonene, myrcene and caryophyllene are to thank for its uplifting, yet relaxing and happy qualities, as well as providing pain relieving and anti-anxiety properties. High Dive is your comrade to getting through any hurdles throughout the day.

SOC: 38.31%

Total THC: 32.53%

Total Terps: 2.15%

