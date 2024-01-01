High Dive | 3.5g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Spring into adventure, head first, by smoking on our strain, High Dive. This hybrid is the product of crossing Apple Fritter with White Runtz. High Dive emits a sweet, fruity and earthy aroma and flavor profile sure to please your taste buds. The top three terpenes of limonene, myrcene and caryophyllene are to thank for its uplifting, yet relaxing and happy qualities, as well as providing pain relieving and anti-anxiety properties. High Dive is your comrade to getting through any hurdles throughout the day.
SOC: 38.31%
Total THC: 32.53%
Total Terps: 2.15%
100% Satisfaction Guarantee

About this strain

White Runtz is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez. White Runtz produces long-lasting effects that are relaxing and tingly. This strain features a sweet flavor profile that coats your senses. White Runtz is noted for having striking white trichomes that make its buds look white like snow. Medical marijuana patients choose White Runtz to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety and stress.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cream of the Crop Gardens
Cream of the Crop Gardens
Shop products
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
Notice a problem?Report this item