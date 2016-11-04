Highlander is a Sativa strain born from Nepali OG and Appalachia. Highlander's aroma is a delightful symphony of earthiness, intertwined with enchanting herbal and floral notes, inviting you to indulge. The magic behind Highlander's allure lies in its dominant terpene, Caryophyllene, known for its potent pain-relief properties. Embrace the journey with Highlander and let it transport you to a realm of tranquility and joy.



