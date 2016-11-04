Highlander | Diamonds | 1g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Highlander is a Sativa strain born from Nepali OG and Appalachia. Highlander's aroma is a delightful symphony of earthiness, intertwined with enchanting herbal and floral notes, inviting you to indulge. The magic behind Highlander's allure lies in its dominant terpene, Caryophyllene, known for its potent pain-relief properties. Embrace the journey with Highlander and let it transport you to a realm of tranquility and joy.

About this strain

Appalachia is a hybrid cross between Green Crack and Tres Dawg bred by High & Lonesome Seeds. A layer of white, cloudy trichomes gives the buds a sage green color with darker leaves and fiery hairs peeking out from underneath. With an aroma of earthy pine and subtle fruit, Appalachia delivers a dreamy and yet functional cerebral buzz paired with relaxing full-body effects. Sensory perception and appetite are sharpened while pain and other symptoms dull, making Appalachia a coveted strain among medical patients and recreational consumers alike.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
