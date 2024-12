Indigo Jack, a sensational sativa dominant strain, emerges from the fusion of Orange Zkittlez and Tropicanna Cookies. As you indulge in the flavors and aroma of Indigo Jack, a symphony of citrus, floral, and pine notes harmoniously dance upon your palate. This strain is a beacon of inspiration, focus, and uplifting energy. Indigo Jack owes its enchanting qualities to its rich terpene profile of caryophyllene, myrcene and terpinolene. Let this sativa dominant wonder fuel your creative fire, elevate your mood, and guide you through your day with determination.



