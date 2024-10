Jelly Grahams is an indica strain born from the flavorful cross of Grape Gas and Animal Grahams. It delivers a sweet, dessert-like experience with spicy grape candy notes, balanced by a rich, earthy OG finish. The aroma blends sour citrus, gassy diesel, and sweet berry, creating a unique and enticing scent. Jelly Grahams offers energizing effects from its Grape Gas lineage, helping to get you moving before settling into a deeply relaxing, long-lasting buzz from Animal Grahams. Dominant in the linalool terpene, this strain is perfect for melting away stress and promoting a sense of calm. Whether you need to unwind after a long day or simply enjoy a flavorful smoke, Jelly Grahams has you covered.



