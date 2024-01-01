Key Lime Jack is a delightful Sativa strain, a unique blend of Bling Cheesecake and the legendary Jack Herer. This strain captivates with its vibrant citrus aroma, complemented by skunky and earthy undertones that create a rich and inviting scent. Ideal for a summer day spent outdoors, Key Lime Jack enhances social interactions, making it perfect for lively conversations with friends. Its effects deliver a euphoric cerebral head high, leaving you feeling uplifted and blissful. If you're seeking a happy, energizing experience, Key Lime Jack is your go-to choice.



100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more