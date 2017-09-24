Key Lime Jack | Diamonds | 1g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Key Lime Jack is a delightful Sativa strain, a unique blend of Bling Cheesecake and the legendary Jack Herer. This strain captivates with its vibrant citrus aroma, complemented by skunky and earthy undertones that create a rich and inviting scent. Ideal for a summer day spent outdoors, Key Lime Jack enhances social interactions, making it perfect for lively conversations with friends. Its effects deliver a euphoric cerebral head high, leaving you feeling uplifted and blissful. If you're seeking a happy, energizing experience, Key Lime Jack is your go-to choice.

Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. Leafly reviewers tell us that Jack Herer’s effects include feeling energetic, creative, and uplifted. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative. Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
