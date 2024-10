Light up your day with a Key Lime Jack pre-roll, a vibrant Sativa crafted from the exceptional blend of Bling Cheesecake and the iconic Jack Herer. Each puff unveils a burst of zesty citrus aroma, layered with skunky and earthy undertones that create an irresistible scent. Perfect for summer adventures and lively gatherings, Key Lime Jack enhances social moments with its euphoric cerebral high, leaving you uplifted and blissful. For those seeking an energizing and happy experience, these pre-roll is your ideal companion.



100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

