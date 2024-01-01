Introducing The Element, featuring LIVE+. LIVE+ is a melange of essential elements to create the most enjoyable vaping experience. Using melted diamonds, single sourced live resin extract, and cannabis derived terpenes, LIVE+ offers a full spectrum experience with exceptional flavor and lasting effects. Be in your Element. Find your Element. Enjoy your Element.



Key Lime Pie brings the perfect balance of flavor and relaxation to your vape experience. This hybrid strain, a standout GSC phenotype, delivers waves of soothing relaxation with every puff. Expect to feel mellow and euphoric, with a subtle boost in creativity that elevates your mood. Its sweet and tangy citrus flavors are perfectly balanced, making each hit a satisfying treat for the senses. If you’re craving a smooth, flavorful experience that melts away stress, Key Lime Pie is the perfect choice!



