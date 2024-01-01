Kush N Cake Live Resin Vape Cartridge | 1g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
THC —CBD —

The Kush N Cake vape cartridge combines the gassy and piney notes of Pure Kush with the delightful Wedding Crasher, a blend of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. This mix brings together the best of old and new strains, delivering an impactful experience ideal for bedtime use. Its flavor profile features a combination of sweet, earthy, fruity, and berry tones. The effects are predominantly indica, providing therapeutic and sedative benefits, with a touch of stimulation from the hybrid Wedding Crasher. Perfect for evening relaxation!

The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
