The Kush N Cake vape cartridge combines the gassy and piney notes of Pure Kush with the delightful Wedding Crasher, a blend of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. This mix brings together the best of old and new strains, delivering an impactful experience ideal for bedtime use. Its flavor profile features a combination of sweet, earthy, fruity, and berry tones. The effects are predominantly indica, providing therapeutic and sedative benefits, with a touch of stimulation from the hybrid Wedding Crasher. Perfect for evening relaxation!



The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.



