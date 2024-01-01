Picture yourself in a sweet sanctuary as you unwrap the delicious flavors of this Indica strain! LA Pop Rocks x Purple Push Pops offers blissful relaxation and may induce sleepiness if consumed in high doses. The top three terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool provide a tranquil state of mind that paves the way for a peaceful, easy-going night. For the aficionados desiring a serene experience, this strain is your confectionary haven.



