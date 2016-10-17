Girl, shake that Laffee Taffee! Laffee Taffee is a delightful hybrid strain that emerges from the fusion of Mars OG and Skittlez. Sweet, pungent, piney, and woody flavors converge to create a delectable experience for your taste buds. The terpene combination of limonene, linalool, and caryophyllene provides stress-relief and well-being. As a hybrid, it strikes a harmonious balance between mind and body, inviting a sense of tranquility and contentment to wash over you. Laffee Taffee is your ticket to a day filled with happiness, calmness, and relief.

SOC: 36.20%

Total THC: 31.13%

Total Terps: 2.96%

