Lemon Cherry Gelato | 1g | Smalls

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
THC —CBD —

About this product

Lemon Cherry Gelato is an ideally crafted indica strain, born from the exceptional genetics of Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. This strain offers a soothing blend of relaxation and a gentle cerebral buzz, leaving you feeling warm and serene. Its aroma is a delightful combination of fruity tartness and citrus notes, complemented by a subtle herbal undertone. Perfect for unwinding, Lemon Cherry Gelato is the ideal choice to end your night on a sweet, calming note.

100% Satisfaction Guaranteed

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cream of the Crop Gardens
Cream of the Crop Gardens
Shop products
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
Notice a problem?Report this item