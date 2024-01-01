Lemon Cherry Gelato is an ideally crafted indica strain, born from the exceptional genetics of Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. This strain offers a soothing blend of relaxation and a gentle cerebral buzz, leaving you feeling warm and serene. Its aroma is a delightful combination of fruity tartness and citrus notes, complemented by a subtle herbal undertone. Perfect for unwinding, Lemon Cherry Gelato is the ideal choice to end your night on a sweet, calming note.



100% Satisfaction Guaranteed

Show more