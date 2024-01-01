Lemon Cherry Gelato is an ideally crafted indica strain, born from the exceptional genetics of Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. This strain offers a soothing blend of relaxation and a gentle cerebral buzz, leaving you feeling warm and serene. Its aroma is a delightful combination of fruity tartness and citrus notes, complemented by a subtle herbal undertone. Perfect for unwinding, Lemon Cherry Gelato is the ideal choice to end your night on a sweet, calming note.
100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.