If there ever was a strain that screamed Summer, it’s Lemon Freeze Pop. Lemon Freeze Pop is a sativa leaning strain crossed between Lemon Tree and Creamsicle #4. This refreshing strain has a lemon citrus, spicy, and piney flavor and aroma profile, thanks to its top three terpenes of myrcene, pinene and limonene. Lemon Freeze Pop offers a calming, yet uplifting and happy head high. It is the perfect strain for walking along the beach, while enjoying a popsicle.
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.