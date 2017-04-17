Introducing the first ever, 1/2g All-In-One rechargeable vape filled with COTC award winning SSLR. COTC has partnered with AVD to bring their state of the art, all ceramic, heat not burn, rechargeable AIO ceramic cartridge to market. Try your favorite COTC strains alongside legacy favorites in our proprietary Distillate FREE SSLR that is user friendly, packed with flavor (7-15% terps) at an affordable price.



Lemon OG is an indica dominant strain with a lineage of Lemon Skunk crossed with OG #18. This strain has a skunky, earthy aroma with fruity undertones that I personally love and seek out. Lemon OG offers a heavy body high with stress relief and sedating properties, perfect for getting a great nights rest!

Total Terps: 10.12%

Total THC: 80.61%

