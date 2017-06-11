Mmm, finger lickin' good! Lip Smacker is a mouthwatering hybrid strain that emerges from the crossbreeding of Jet Fuel and Runtz. Its delectable sweetness, pungent diesel and subtle fruity notes create an unforgettable experience that will leave you craving more. Lip Smacker gently envelops you in a cloud of blissful euphoria thanks to Its top three terpenes of limonene, nerolidol and caryophyllene. This versatile strain is your ally, at any time of day, towards happiness and contentment.

SOC: 36.63%

Total THC: 30.60%

Total Terps: 2.66%

