Lip Smacker | 3.5g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Mmm, finger lickin' good! Lip Smacker is a mouthwatering hybrid strain that emerges from the crossbreeding of Jet Fuel and Runtz. Its delectable sweetness, pungent diesel and subtle fruity notes create an unforgettable experience that will leave you craving more. Lip Smacker gently envelops you in a cloud of blissful euphoria thanks to Its top three terpenes of limonene, nerolidol and caryophyllene. This versatile strain is your ally, at any time of day, towards happiness and contentment.
SOC: 36.63%
Total THC: 30.60%
Total Terps: 2.66%
About this strain

Jet Fuel, also known as "G6," "Jet Fuel OG," "Jet Fuel G6," "Jet Fuel Kush," and "G6 Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain from 303 Seeds with uplifting effects that may ease anxiety. Jet Fuel is the ultimate cross of some of the most renowned Diesel strains, offering a THC level of 20%. By combining Aspen OG with High Country Diesel, we are left with a hybrid that flowers within 9-10 weeks and that stays true to the influence of SFV OG Kush and East Coast Sour Diesel in its lineage. Jet Fuel's name isn't purely devoted to the sweet, pungent aroma of diesel fumes this strain exudes. It also indicates a high-energy jolt of uplifting effects that will eventually level off and lull you into a dream-like state of relaxation.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
