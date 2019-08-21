Machiavelli is a vibrant sativa dominant strain that brings together the genetics of MAC and FPOG. This strain takes you on a journey filled with delightful flavors and aromas of sweetness, tropical fruits, and a hint of floral notes. Machiavelli's unique terpene profile, featuring caryophyllene, limonene and myrcene, provides a calming touch, amplifying the stress-relieving qualities of this strain. Machiavelli is your ticket to a happier state of mind, where creativity flows freely, and stress simply melts away

SOC: 75.43%

Total THC: 66.77%

Total Terps: 10.42%

