This classic indica strain has an earthy, piney aroma that leaves you feeling content and relieved of all worries. Marathon OG is a phenotype of OG Kush, and probably the best one yet! The high level of myrcene, limonene and caryophyllene terpenes offer anti-anxiety properties making this a great strain for reflecting after a busy day, and putting life back into perspective in the midst of a lot of stress. But never forget, the marathon continues!

SOC: 37.74%

Total THC: 33.04%

100% Satisfaction Guaranteed

read more