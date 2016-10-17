Introducing The Element, featuring LIVE+. LIVE+ is a melange of essential elements to create the most enjoyable vaping experience. Using melted diamonds, single sourced live resin extract, and cannabis derived terpenes, LIVE+ offers a full spectrum experience with exceptional flavor and lasting effects. Be in your Element. Find your Element. Enjoy your Element.



Mars OG is an indica dominant strain that has a mysterious unknown lineage. It has a an earthy diesel flavor profile with a smooth exhale. Rich in limonene, caryophyllene and myrcene, Mars OG is great for consumers who need help with depression, insomnia and chronic pain. Mars OG will provide you with a happy, euphoric yet relaxing high.

SOC: 85.14%

Total THC: 84.70%

Total Terps: 5.01%

