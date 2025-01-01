Indulge in the tantalizing trio of flavors with Menage a Trois, a seductive indica dominant strain born from the union of Runtz, Paris OG, and Menthol. This unique combination brings together the enticing essence of sweet fruits with a surprising touch of ammonia, creating an experience that will sweep you off your feet. Its terpene profile of caryophyllene, limonene and nerolidol induces a state of blissful relaxation that washes away the cares of the day. Menage a Trois is your secret weapon for profound relaxation, happiness and tranquility.

SOC: 76.15%

Total THC: 66.99%

Total Terps: 11.22%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

read more