Morello Kush is an indica dominant strain derived from Kimbo Kush crossed with Cherry Pie. This strain has an earthy, spicy aroma and flavor with a slight savory exhale. With the top three terpenes being limonene, myrcene and linalool you can expect a sedating body heavy high with some pain relief. Morello Kush is best suited for a relaxing evening, sipping on some wine and enjoying a decadent charcuterie board.