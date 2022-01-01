About this product
Morello Kush is an indica dominant strain derived from Kimbo Kush crossed with Cherry Pie. This strain has an earthy, spicy aroma and flavor with a slight savory exhale. With the top three terpenes being limonene, myrcene and linalool you can expect a sedating body heavy high with some pain relief. Morello Kush is best suited for a relaxing evening, sipping on some wine and enjoying a decadent charcuterie board.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.