The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.



Moroccan Peaches is taking the cannabis scene by storm, and for good reason—this terpene profile redefines what peachy weed should taste like. With just one inhale, the sweet, tangy aroma bursts open, captivating the senses. A cross of Spanish Barbara and Lemon Tree Skorange, Moroccan Peach delivers potent sativa effects that can sneak up on you in higher doses. Its distinctive, peachy potpourri funk lingers, reminiscent of the bold Tangie, leaving a lasting impression in your pipe or bong. A truly unforgettable flavor that stands out with every puff.



