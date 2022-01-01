Mouthgasm is an indica dominant strain derived from Purple Punch and Watermelon Zkittlez. This strain has beautiful dense frosty nugs with long orange hairs — sure to make you drool! Mouthgasm has an earthy, spicy, slightly sweet aroma. With dominant terpenes such as nerolidol, caryophyllene and myrcene, this strain will uplift your mood while providing pain relief and relaxation.