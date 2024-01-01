Oompa, Loompa, doompa-dee-do I've got the perfect strain for you! Oompa Loompa is a hybrid born from crossing Mint Chocolate Chip and Runtz, much like a creation straight out of Willy Wonka's magical factory. As you savor the sweet, fruity, and herbal notes, let the uplifting, relaxing, and euphoric effects transport you to a place where cares dissolve, and you feel like you're floating in the air. The terpene trio of limonene, linalool, and caryophyllene adds a touch of magic to the experience. So, if you are wise, you'll listen to me! SOC: 35.05% Total THC: 30.59% Total Terps: 1.97% 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.