Get ready for the ultimate chilled out night with Pavé Runtz, an exquisite indica dominant strain that's the lovechild of Pavé and Runtz. Sweet, spicy, and fruity notes come together to create an unforgettable experience on the pallet. The terpene trio of limonene, linalool, and nerolidol cradles you into a state of happiness, euphoria and profound relaxation, making it the perfect companion for unwinding in the evening with your favorite people.

SOC: 35.95%

Total THC: 30.80%

Total Terps: 2.83%

