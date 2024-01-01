Permanent Kush is an ideal strain for winding down and relaxing. This indica strain, a potent blend of Permanent Marker and Pure Kush, boasts prominent terpenes such as Caryophyllene, renowned for its ability to combat insomnia and ensure a restful night's sleep. The strain's aroma profile is an enchanting mix of floral, sweet, and citrus notes, courtesy of the terpene Limonene. Users can anticipate not only a night of restorative sleep but an elevated mood, and enhanced mental clarity from this powerhouse strain.



