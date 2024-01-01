Permanent Kush is an ideal strain for winding down and relaxing. This indica strain, a potent blend of Permanent Marker and Pure Kush, boasts prominent terpenes such as Caryophyllene, renowned for its ability to combat insomnia and ensure a restful night's sleep. The strain's aroma profile is an enchanting mix of floral, sweet, and citrus notes, courtesy of the terpene Limonene. Users can anticipate not only a night of restorative sleep but an elevated mood, and enhanced mental clarity from this powerhouse strain.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.