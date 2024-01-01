Permanent Marker | Badder | 1g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Introducing Permanent Marker Badder, a captivating indica that leaves an indelible mark on your senses. This premium concentrate is crafted from the lineage of Biscotti crossed with Jealousy, and further refined with Sherb Bx. It boasts an irresistible sweet, cookie essence intertwined with subtle, funky diesel notes. Packed with terpenes like limonene, linalool, and caryophyllene, Permanent Marker tantalizes your taste buds while delivering waves of relaxation, stress relief, and sleepiness. More than just a strain, Permanent Marker is an aromatic journey towards serenity. Indulge in this exquisite concentrate for an experience of tranquility.

Permanent Marker is a modern cannabis strain and is Leafly Strain of the Year 2023! Los Angeles indie brand Doja Exclusive released the Permanent Marker weed strain in 2022 on both coasts. Bred and grown by Seed Junky Genetics’ JBeezy and selected by Doja Pak, the strain fuses several well-established cultivars: (Biscotti x Sherb Bx) x Jealousy. Floral, soapy, candy, and gassy funk smells fully translate into the taste. It has a lingering, pungent flavor of a soapy funk with a hint of candy and floral gas tones. The potent strain brings out creativity for daytime relaxation, followed up by the munchies and the urge to roll up some more.

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
