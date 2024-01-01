Introducing Permanent Marker Badder, a captivating indica that leaves an indelible mark on your senses. This premium concentrate is crafted from the lineage of Biscotti crossed with Jealousy, and further refined with Sherb Bx. It boasts an irresistible sweet, cookie essence intertwined with subtle, funky diesel notes. Packed with terpenes like limonene, linalool, and caryophyllene, Permanent Marker tantalizes your taste buds while delivering waves of relaxation, stress relief, and sleepiness. More than just a strain, Permanent Marker is an aromatic journey towards serenity. Indulge in this exquisite concentrate for an experience of tranquility.



