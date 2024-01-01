Permanent Marker is a seductive indica that leaves an indelible mark on your senses. Crafted from the illustrious lineage of Biscotti crossed with Jealousy, then crossed with Sherb Bx, this strain has an irresistible sweet, cookie essence, interwoven with a touch of funky, diesel notes. With limonene, linalool, and caryophyllene in its terpene arsenal, this strain not only tantalizes your taste buds but also works harmoniously to provide waves of relaxation, stress relief and sleepiness. Permanent Marker isn't just a strain; it's an aromatic journey towards serenity.



The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.



