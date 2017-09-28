Introducing The Element, featuring LIVE+. LIVE+ is a melange of essential elements to create the most enjoyable vaping experience. Using melted diamonds, single sourced live resin extract, and cannabis derived terpenes, LIVE+ offers a full spectrum experience with exceptional flavor and lasting effects. Be in your Element. Find your Element. Enjoy your Element.



Pineapple Express is a classic strain that even non-consumers know about. This sativa strain was bred by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. Pineapple Express is known for its delicious tropical flavors of mango and pineapple. The top three terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene and linalool provide this strains tingling, energizing effects and its boost in creativity. This is the perfect strain for a fun beach day, surfing some major waves.

SOC: 90.40%

Total THC: 90.14%

Total Terps: 5.10%

