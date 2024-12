Introducing The Element, featuring LIVE+. LIVE+ is a melange of essential elements to create the most enjoyable vaping experience. Using melted diamonds, single sourced live resin extract, and cannabis derived terpenes, LIVE+ offers a full spectrum experience with exceptional flavor and lasting effects. Be in your Element. Find your Element. Enjoy your Element.



Pineapple OG is an indica dominant strain that combines the genetics of Pineapple Diesel and Banana Fuel. Its scent of gas, infused with the sweetness of tropical fruits and zesty citrus undertones will captivate your senses. The terpene profile of limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene further enhances the happy experience of Pineapple OG. This strain is best enjoyed during nighttime, as it gently guides you into a state of relaxation and tranquility.



