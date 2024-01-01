Pistachio Runtz is a hybrid strain born from the cross of Runtz and Peanut Butter Breath. This strain inherits the candy-like flavor of Runtz and the nutty undertones of Peanut Butter Breath, creating a unique and flavorful profile. Pistachio Runtz provides a balanced high with a soothing, euphoric effect, perfect for unwinding and enhancing creativity without overwhelming the user. It's ideal for alleviating stress, anxiety, while also helping to stimulate appetite. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.