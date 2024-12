Purple Push Pop is an indica dominant strain that combines the impressive lineage of (ICC x Sunset Sherb Bx1) and Jealousy F2. This strain tantalizes the palate with its creamy sweetness and subtle funky notes. Purple Push Pop is an ideal companion for those struggling with insomnia or seeking relief from depression, offering a pathway to peaceful sleep and an uplifted mood, thanks to its top three terpenes: caryophyllene, limonene and nerolidol. Allow Purple Push Pop to embrace you with its soothing effects, leaving you in a state of blissful relaxation.

SOC: 37.81%

Total THC: 31.28%

Total Terps: 3.02%

