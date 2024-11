The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.



Purple Thunder F*ck is a dynamic Sativa strain born from the legendary fusion of Afghani, Purple Thai, and ATF. This powerhouse trio delivers an electrifying boost of energy, perfect for jumpstarting your day with a wave of euphoric intensity. Its vibrant flavor profile is a delightful blend of sweet earthiness with a splash of citrus, courtesy of its dominant terpene, Myrcene. Whether you're tackling a creative project or setting out on an outdoor adventure, Purple Thunder F*ck is the ideal companion for staying active and uplifted. Prepare to feel invigorated and unstoppable.



100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

