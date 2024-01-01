Rainbow Mochi | Diamonds | 1g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Welcome to the world of Rainbow Mochi, a captivating sativa dominant strain born from the delightful combination of Pink Guava and Hassionfruit. The taste is a harmonious symphony of fruitiness, elegantly balanced with a touch of sweetness and a gentle tea-like note. Beyond its enchanting flavors, Rainbow Mochi offers a euphoric and uplifting experience that is due to its rich terpene profile of caryophyllene, limonene and humulene. Rainbow Mochi is your gateway to a positive and invigorating day. 
Total Terps: 6.99%
SOC: 92.44%
Total THC: 81.45%
100% Satisfaction Guarantee 

About this strain

Pink Guava is a breeding strain from Deo Farms of Oakland, CA. Pink Guava is a selection from a hunt through seeds of OZ Kush from Dying Breed Seeds. Pink Guava was used to help make RS-11, RS-54, and Zoap.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cream of the Crop Gardens
Cream of the Crop Gardens
Shop products
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
Notice a problem?Report this item