Picture yourself in a sweet sanctuary as you unwrap the delicious flavors of Rock Candy. An indica strain crafted from the lineage of LA Pop Rocks and Purple Push Pops, Rock Candy offers blissful relaxation and may induce sleepiness if consumed in high doses. The top three terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool provide a tranquil state of mind that paves the way for a peaceful, easy-going night. For the aficionados desiring a serene experience, Rock Candy is your confectionary haven.

SOC: 34.93%

Total THC: 30.70%

