Rock Candy is ready to fizz up your palate with its heavy hitting hybrid parentage comprised of LA Pop Rocks and Purple Push Pops! Funky, gas forward gelato terps with a bit of sour fruit are on display with this creamy badder processed to perfection, ready for immediate inhalation. Get ready for some flavor with the Rock Candy adding itself to the high terpene badder lineup reserved for our most fragrant flavors.

