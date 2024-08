Introducing RS-11, a perfectly balanced hybrid strain crafted from the exquisite genetics of OZK and Pink Guava. This strain promises a profound sense of relaxation, enveloping you in a soothing body high that eases both mind and spirit. Its aromatic profile enchants with berry-like notes complemented by a zesty hint of sour citrus, courtesy of its dominant terpene, Limonene. RS-11 is the cherry on top of a perfect day—indulge and enjoy.



Satisfaction Guaranteed 100%

