Ruby Red is an Indica strain born from the cross of Black Domina and Grapefruit, offering a delightful blend of sweet, spicy, and citrus notes. Its rich aroma pairs perfectly with its relaxing effects. High in Myrcene, Ruby Red is known for its sedative properties, helping to ease stress and promote relaxation. This makes it an excellent choice for unwinding after a long day. The strain's soothing qualities, combined with its complex flavor, make it a standout option for those seeking both relief and enjoyment.



