Saturday Morning, a captivating Indica strain born from the cross of Oreo Runtz and Mother’s Milk, delivers the essence of pure relaxation. With the sweetness of Oreo Runtz and the creamy, earthy richness of Mother's Milk, this strain captures the serene bliss of a lazy Saturday morning. Notes of citrus from Limonene offer an invigorating twist, while the smooth, hashy undertones add depth to each inhale. This strain invites you to bask in peaceful indulgence, as if your only task is to enjoy the calm of the day—responsibility-free and full of relaxation.



100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

read more