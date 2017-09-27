SFV OG | 3.5g

SVF OG is an exceptional Indica strain born from the legendary Afghani Landrace and the iconic OG Kush. This unique blend boasts a rich, earthy aroma with hints of pine, citrus, and spicy undertones. Known for its potent medicinal properties, SVF OG offers effective relief for pain, insomnia, and a variety of other ailments. Users can expect an uplifted sense of happiness and sociability, often accompanied by fits of giggles and a strong case of the munchies. Experience the best of both parent strains with the unparalleled SVF OG!

SFV OG, also known as "San Fernando Valley OG," "San Fernando Valley Kush," and "San Fernando Valley" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Cali Connection that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
