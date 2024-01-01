Coast to coast, LA to Chicago she’s a smooth operator! This indica dominant strain, Smooth Operator, is a Biscotti back cross for optimal Biscotti goodness. She is calming, mood lifting and relaxing like Sade’s sultry voice. Smooth Operator has a floral and hops aroma with bit of spice thanks to the top three terpenes of nerolidol, humulene, and linalool. Put on some soothing tunes and let Smooth Operator bring you maximum bliss.

Total Terpenes: 2.44%

SOC: 37.10%

Total THC: 30.67%

