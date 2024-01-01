Meet Spritzer, the perfect balance of invigoration and relaxation. This hybrid strain offers a delightful fusion of energizing effects and calming sensations. With its refreshing combination of berry and citrus aromas with subtle herbal notes, Spritzer tantalizes the senses from the first whiff. Each hit delivers a burst of mental clarity and creativity, accompanied by a gentle wave of physical ease. Whether you're seeking inspiration for a creative project or simply unwinding after a busy day, Spritzer is your go-to companion. Elevate your experience with this versatile strain that's sure to leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.