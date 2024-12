Introducing The Element, featuring LIVE+. LIVE+ is a melange of essential elements to create the most enjoyable vaping experience. Using melted diamonds, single sourced live resin extract, and cannabis derived terpenes, LIVE+ offers a full spectrum experience with exceptional flavor and lasting effects. Be in your Element. Find your Element. Enjoy your Element.



Experience the delightful sensation of Strawberry Cough, a sativa dominant strain born from the fusion of Strawberry and Strawberry Shortcake. The flavors and aromas perfectly capture the essence of ripe, juicy strawberries, complemented by a subtle sweetness and a touch of spice. This strain provides an energizing boost, ensuring lively conversations, laughter, and uplifted spirits. The terpene profile of myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene further enhances the strain's character by adding anti-anxiety properties. Whether you're enjoying a sunny picnic or simply spending quality time with friends, this strain will elevate the moment and leave you with unforgettable memories.



