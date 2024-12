Introducing The Element, featuring LIVE+. LIVE+ is a melange of essential elements to create the most enjoyable vaping experience. Using melted diamonds, single sourced live resin extract, and cannabis derived terpenes, LIVE+ offers a full spectrum experience with exceptional flavor and lasting effects. Be in your Element. Find your Element. Enjoy your Element.



Strawnana is a remarkable indica dominant strain that combines the exquisite lineage of Gasberry and Strawberry Shortcake. As you take in its aroma, the air becomes filled with the irresistible scent of sweet, ripe strawberries, intermingled with a subtle hint of gas. Its sedating, relaxing and blissful effects can be attributed to its rich terpene profile of caryophyllene, pinene and limonene. Strawnana is your gateway to a peaceful night, offering a respite for both body and mind.



