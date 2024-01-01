Super Runtz is a vibrant and refreshing Indica strain, a perfect blend of Runtz and Super Lemon Haze. This strain boasts lively citrus notes, merging the zesty essence of lemons from its Super Lemon Haze parent with the fruity aroma of Runtz. The combination creates a sweet, candy-like flavor profile reminiscent of your favorite childhood treats. This strain is also perfect for nighttime use, offering a relaxing sedation that helps the body wind down. Satisfaction Guaranteed 100%
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.